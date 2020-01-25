|
ROSS, Keith Edward. Born December 15, 1928. Passed away on January 23, 2020. Cherished husband of Joy for 65 years.Dearly loved father and father in law Linda and Brian Biggs, loved grandad of Alister, Mark and Kim, great papa to Zavier and Taylor- Grace. Keith was excited to learn of the pending arrival of Mark and Kim's first baby. Loved brother and brother in law of Nigel and Lorraine, Julienne and Gary, David (deceased) and Warwick. Our Antarctic Adventurer is now at rest. Due to Joy's ill health a private cremation has been held. Any mail to Linda Biggs, Box 122, Ruakaka, 0151
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 25, 2020