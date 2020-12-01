|
BOOTH, Keith Edward. Passed away suddenly on the 29th of November 2020. Dearly beloved husband of Jean for 64 years. Father and father in law of Nicola and John, Jennifer and Peter and David and Michelle. Beloved Grandi of Trent, Courtney, Regan, Layne, Cordelia and Jasper. We loved you so much. A funeral service for Keith will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Tuesday the 8th of December at 3.00 p.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 1, 2020