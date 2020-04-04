Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith CHAPMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Douglas CHAPMAN

Add a Memory
Keith Douglas CHAPMAN Notice
CHAPMAN, Keith Douglas. Died peacefully on 2 April 2020, aged 90. Much loved husband of Bev and the late Diane. Adored Dad of Lynley and Barbara, father-in-law of Nigel and Steve, and Granddad of Bryn and Blair. A good mate to all his family, friends and Bev's wider family. Thanks to all at North Shore Hospital and Patrick Ferry House who cared for Keith in his final weeks. Due to our current social restrictions a private cremation will be held. Keith will be remembered in a memorial service when circumstances allow.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -