CHAPMAN, Keith Douglas. Died peacefully on 2 April 2020, aged 90. Much loved husband of Bev and the late Diane. Adored Dad of Lynley and Barbara, father-in-law of Nigel and Steve, and Granddad of Bryn and Blair. A good mate to all his family, friends and Bev's wider family. Thanks to all at North Shore Hospital and Patrick Ferry House who cared for Keith in his final weeks. Due to our current social restrictions a private cremation will be held. Keith will be remembered in a memorial service when circumstances allow.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2020