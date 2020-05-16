|
DENGELO, Keith (Taff). Born 19 May 1927. Passed away 12 May 2020. Husband of the late Pat. Loved father of Eleanor, Richard (late), Michael, Dianne and David. Father-in-law of Pete and Suzy. Loved Poppa of Jacob, Karmell and Vivienne; Tessa, Josh and Lenny; Jessica (late), Natalie, Claudia and Amelia; Campbell and Anna, Russell, and Callum and Yi; Jed, Bianca and Dominic. Great-Poppa of 16 great-grandchildren. Loved uncle of Wanny, Mandy and Tina. A private cremation has been held. A celebration of Dad's life will be held at a later date. All communications to David 027-480-3181.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 16, 2020