Keith (Taff) DENGELO


1927 - 2020
Keith (Taff) DENGELO Notice
DENGELO, Keith (Taff). Born 19 May 1927. Passed away 12 May 2020. Husband of the late Pat. Loved father of Eleanor, Richard (late), Michael, Dianne and David. Father-in-law of Pete and Suzy. Loved Poppa of Jacob, Karmell and Vivienne; Tessa, Josh and Lenny; Jessica (late), Natalie, Claudia and Amelia; Campbell and Anna, Russell, and Callum and Yi; Jed, Bianca and Dominic. Great-Poppa of 16 great-grandchildren. Loved uncle of Wanny, Mandy and Tina. A private cremation has been held. A celebration of Dad's life will be held at a later date. All communications to David 027-480-3181.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 16, 2020
