Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith CHEUNG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith (Kin Pun) CHEUNG

Add a Memory
Keith (Kin Pun) CHEUNG Notice
CHEUNG, Keith (Kin Pun). Born December 09, 1960. Passed away on July 24, 2019. Peacefully at home. The treasured younger brother of Ken and twin to sister Susan. Much loved and dearly missed. Thank You, Lord, for briefly loaning us this wonderful, kind, loving man. The family would like to thank everyone for their wonderful support. A service to celebrate Keith's life will be held at Morrison Funeral Home 220 Universal Drive Henderson, Auckland, 3 pm Thursday 1st August 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations to the funeral would be gratefully appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.