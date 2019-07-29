|
CHEUNG, Keith (Kin Pun). Born December 09, 1960. Passed away on July 24, 2019. Peacefully at home. The treasured younger brother of Ken and twin to sister Susan. Much loved and dearly missed. Thank You, Lord, for briefly loaning us this wonderful, kind, loving man. The family would like to thank everyone for their wonderful support. A service to celebrate Keith's life will be held at Morrison Funeral Home 220 Universal Drive Henderson, Auckland, 3 pm Thursday 1st August 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations to the funeral would be gratefully appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 29, 2019