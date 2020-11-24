Home

Lychgate Funeral Home
Cnr Johnsonville & Burgess Rds
Wellington, Wellington
04-477 6855
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Lychgate Funeral Home
Cnr Johnsonville & Burgess Rds
Wellington, Wellington
CHEESEMAN, Keith. Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital 21 November 2020, aged 67, after a brave battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of Stephanie, cherished father of Alexander, Abby and Elliot, loved brother of Sylvia and Frank, Jean and Michael, brother in-law of Cathy and Neil and adored Uncle of his nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed and remembered by his family and many friends. A funeral service to celebrate Keith's life will be held at Lychgate Funerals 7 Johnsonville Road, Johnsonville on Thursday 26 November at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Society online at www.cancernz.org.nz Many Thanks to the staff of Ward 5, Wellington Hospital for the care and compassion shown to Keith and family during his stay.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 24, 2020
