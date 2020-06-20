|
LOCKETT, Keith Barnett. Peacefully on Wednesday 17th June, 2020; at his home in Thames, one month short of his 90th birthday. Much loved husband for the past 66 years of Mary. Dearly loved Dad of Michael and Risdi, Christine and Frank, Stephen, Julie and Murray, Maryanne and Shaun, Deborah and Johan, Catherine and Graeme, Jennifer and Dupe, Barbara and James, and the late Peter, David and Andrew. Cherished Granddad of Hayden, Keren, Andrew, Bridget, Erika, Sasha, Jessie, Adam, Luke, Jack, Thomas, Georgia, Josh, Katie, Maaike, Henry, George, Scarlett, Hugo, Alfie, Zara, Charlie and Max, and great-granddad of seven. A service to celebrate the life of Keith will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Tuesday 23rd June, at 11am, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2020