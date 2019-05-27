|
|
|
ROBBINS, Keith Arthur. (RNZAF H75907.) Of Palmerston North. On Friday 24th May 2019 peacefully passed away aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Shirley. Devoted father and father in law of Matthew (Whangarei), Christine and Pieter Jansen (Palmerston North), and Susan and Willem Westerhof (Netherlands). Cherished grandfather of Zahra; Scott, Conner, and Natasha. Loved brother in law of Gordon and Barbara, Peter and Rita, and the late Thelma and Ralph. A loved uncle. Friends are invited to attend a service for Keith at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F. Kennedy Drive Palmerston North on Thursday 30th May 2019 at 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 27, 2019
