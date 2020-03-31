Home

CHAPPELL, Keith Arthur. On March 12, 2020 after a courageous 2 year bout with cancer Keith died at home. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Kerri Hoy loved son of Leila McPeak and Ken Chappell (deceased), loved father of Reuben and Ned loved stepfather of Tadhg (Tim) and Luke Stopford loved father- in-law of Marcia and Leila. Dearly loved Poppa of Rex, Quinn Gilby and Beatrix. Dearly loved brother of Dawn,and Gaye brother-in-law to Keith, friend to Francis and dearly loved Uncle to Marie, Natalie, Adrian, Kyle. Will be sadly missed. A private cremation has been held according to Keith's wishes. All communication to 129 Koutunui Road, Athenree, RD1, Katikati 3177.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 31, 2020
