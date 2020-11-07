Home

POWERED BY

Services
Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
09 421 9844
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith ANDREW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith ANDREW

Add a Memory
Keith ANDREW Notice
ANDREW, Keith. On 5th November 2020 at The Beachfront Rest Home. Aged 95 years. Loved husband of Peggy and the late Audrey. Loved father and father-in law of Martin, Jill and Lance, Geoffrey, Bryan and Cheryl, Kate and Colin. Loved grandad and poppa of his 15 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He has found his peace. A service to celebrate Keith's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Hibiscus Coast on Tuesday, the 10th of November 2020 at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. Our grateful thanks to the staff at North Shore Hospital and The Beachfront Rest Home for their love and care. All communications to "The Andrew Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943, New Zealand.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -