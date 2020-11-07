|
ANDREW, Keith. On 5th November 2020 at The Beachfront Rest Home. Aged 95 years. Loved husband of Peggy and the late Audrey. Loved father and father-in law of Martin, Jill and Lance, Geoffrey, Bryan and Cheryl, Kate and Colin. Loved grandad and poppa of his 15 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He has found his peace. A service to celebrate Keith's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Hibiscus Coast on Tuesday, the 10th of November 2020 at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. Our grateful thanks to the staff at North Shore Hospital and The Beachfront Rest Home for their love and care. All communications to "The Andrew Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943, New Zealand.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 7, 2020