Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Keith MORGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Albert MORGAN

Notice Condolences

Keith Albert MORGAN Notice
MORGAN, Keith Albert. On 9 May 2019, peacefully at home, in his 74th year. Much loved husband and best friend of Linda; dearly loved father of Jason and Amanda, Tracy and Kerry, Kylie and Brad; special Poppa to his grandsons Chris, Matty, and Wil. A celebration of his life will be held at The Lighthouse Function Centre, Harding Park, Dargaville on Monday 13 May 2019, at 1.30 pm. All communications to "Morgan Family" PO Box 306, Dargaville 0340 His weary hours and days of pain, his troubled nights are past. And in our aching hearts we know, he has found rest at last.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.