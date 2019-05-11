|
|
|
MORGAN, Keith Albert. On 9 May 2019, peacefully at home, in his 74th year. Much loved husband and best friend of Linda; dearly loved father of Jason and Amanda, Tracy and Kerry, Kylie and Brad; special Poppa to his grandsons Chris, Matty, and Wil. A celebration of his life will be held at The Lighthouse Function Centre, Harding Park, Dargaville on Monday 13 May 2019, at 1.30 pm. All communications to "Morgan Family" PO Box 306, Dargaville 0340 His weary hours and days of pain, his troubled nights are past. And in our aching hearts we know, he has found rest at last.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 11, 2019
Read More