More Obituaries for Keeman MATTHES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keeman Andrew MATTHES

Keeman Andrew MATTHES In Memoriam
MATTHES, Keenan. We are still Mokemoke for our Mokopuna. He's solely missed, he is a cherished and an only loving Son, he is a big protective Brother to two sisters, a special Nephew, a close Cousin, a Rugby mad playing extraordinaire and remained a dear friend to many whom came in to contact with him. April 20th 2017 rolls round with an ache for you Moko. We only had 16 fabulous years with you, we look up to the heavens through our tears and right on Cue, a Rainbow appears reminding us you are near. You will always be in our broken heart, which will only be mended someday when we see you. Tangi, Aroha for you my beautiful Mokopuna. Nan, Pop, Mummy, Daddy, your Sisters, all your Whanau and many friends. Moe mai, moe mai ra e Keenan.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2020
