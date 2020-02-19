Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manning Funerals
Auckland, Auckland
09-377 9790
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 a.m.
St Anthony's
20 Kirkbride Road
Mangere Bridge
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kazimierz RAJWER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kazimierz Jan RAJWER


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Kazimierz Jan RAJWER Notice
RAJWER, Kazimierz Jan. Born 24 October 1932, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday 14 February 2020. Beloved and doting husband of Kazimiera, wonderful Dad to Jan, Antoni, Tadeusz, Marysia, Franciszka, Kazimimerz, Helena and Stefania, and father-in- law to Bethan, Lisa, Karen, Tim, Ioane, Kate, and Eli. Incredible grandfather to Stefan, Sara-Jane, Simon, Nicole, Rachel, Erik, Benjamin, Victoria, Sean, Mia, Calum, Charley, Levi, Thomas, Caitlin and Eme. Loving great-grandfather to Leon. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Anthony's, 20 Kirkbride Road, Mangere Bridge on Saturday 22 February at 10.30am followed by interment at North Shore Memorial Park Cemetery. After an horrific struggle through the war, separated from brothers Jan and Walenty, sister Jozia, father Jan and mother Katarzyna, he settled in his new homeland New Zealand and built a beautiful loving family of his own, never forgetting his Polish roots. We are proud of you Dad and you will be dearly missed.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kazimierz's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -