RAJWER, Kazimierz Jan. Born 24 October 1932, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday 14 February 2020. Beloved and doting husband of Kazimiera, wonderful Dad to Jan, Antoni, Tadeusz, Marysia, Franciszka, Kazimimerz, Helena and Stefania, and father-in- law to Bethan, Lisa, Karen, Tim, Ioane, Kate, and Eli. Incredible grandfather to Stefan, Sara-Jane, Simon, Nicole, Rachel, Erik, Benjamin, Victoria, Sean, Mia, Calum, Charley, Levi, Thomas, Caitlin and Eme. Loving great-grandfather to Leon. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Anthony's, 20 Kirkbride Road, Mangere Bridge on Saturday 22 February at 10.30am followed by interment at North Shore Memorial Park Cemetery. After an horrific struggle through the war, separated from brothers Jan and Walenty, sister Jozia, father Jan and mother Katarzyna, he settled in his new homeland New Zealand and built a beautiful loving family of his own, never forgetting his Polish roots. We are proud of you Dad and you will be dearly missed.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 19, 2020