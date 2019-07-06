Home

NICHOLLS, Kaye. Passed away peacefully 1st July 2019 with Joan at his side. Aged 86 years. Late of Burleigh Heads, Formerly of Sydney and New Zealand Beloved husband of Joan. Much loved father of Sue, Paul, Niall, Kerry, Vicky and their partners Heugh, Kirsty and Ravi.Adored Gramps to his 18 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren Kaye's funeral service will take place today on the Gold Coast. Heritage Brothers Gold Coast (07) 55358 758 Wes and Ashley Heritage



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2019
