|
|
|
CLAPPERTON, Kaye Maureen (nee Harsant). Peacefully, at Thames Hospital on 1st September, 2019, surrounded by family. Aged 66 years. Loved wife of Kevin, and dearly beloved mother of Stuart and Lisa. Loved youngest daughter of the late Ken and Maureen Harsant. 'Like the clear blue sky, your love is fresh and bright. Like the sea, your love is vast and never ending'. A Celebration of Kaye's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Friday 6th September at 11:00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Thames St John Ambulance would be appreciated, and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 49, Thames 3540.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 3, 2019