Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
1:30 p.m.
All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
View Map
Kay Thelma (Jackson) KEAM


1967 - 2019
Kay Thelma (Jackson) KEAM Notice
KEAM, Kay Thelma. Born 26 September 1967. Passed away unexpectedly on 2 December 2019. Beloved mother of Robert and Sarah, and wife of Richard. She will be dearly missed by them, and always in their memories. Atque in perpetuum ave atque vale. A service to celebrate Kay's life will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Wednesday 11 December at 1.30pm. All communications to Sibuns Funeral Directors, 582 Remuera Road, Remuera, Auckland.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
