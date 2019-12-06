|
|
|
KEAM, Kay Thelma. Born 26 September 1967. Passed away unexpectedly on 2 December 2019. Beloved mother of Robert and Sarah, and wife of Richard. She will be dearly missed by them, and always in their memories. Atque in perpetuum ave atque vale. A service to celebrate Kay's life will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Wednesday 11 December at 1.30pm. All communications to Sibuns Funeral Directors, 582 Remuera Road, Remuera, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019