GATFIELD, Kay Susan. 17 July 1958 - 13 September 2020 Our much loved and fun filled Kayso. Daughter of Jackie and Ken. Mother of Emma and mother-in-law of Matt. Grandmother of Dagan and Isara. Sister and sister-in-law of Anne and Peter, Judith, Robs and Butch, Gill and Mark. Aunt of Andrew, Campbell, Michael, Aimee, Kate, Rose and Jacqui. Totally adored by all. Including her very responsible dog Milly. A service will be held in Tauranga on Friday 18 September. Please contact the family for service details. Communication to the Gatfield family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 15, 2020