Kay Maree Tasma ANDERSON

Kay Maree Tasma ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON, Kay Maree Tasma. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, on 26 October 2019, in her 42nd year. Deeply loved daughter of Morris and Valda, sister of Aprill, sister-in-law of Mike and adored eldest granddaughter of Nora Marshall. We are immensely sad that we had to say goodbye. We take comfort that she suffers no more and the struggle to stay with us has ended. We thank all those who cared for Kay over the past 5 years. A service to celebrate Kay's life will be held on Thursday 31 October at St Aidan's Anglican Church, 5 Ascot Avenue, Remuera, Auckland at 1.30pm followed by a private interment. Donations can be made in Kay's name to Mercy Hospice Auckland.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
