GOFFIN, Kay Frances. Died peacefully surrounded by family on 24 June 2020, in her 76th year. Beloved wife of Peter, cherished mum of Denise, Janine and Shayne, and mother-in-law of Trevor , Paulo and Angela. Much loved nana of Peter, Hope, Stacey, Sam, Luke, Celia, Richard, Samantha, Joshua, Natalie, Tui and Santana, and her many great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Kay's life will be held at the Central Park Chapel of Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on Saturday 27 June at 10.30 am, followed by private cremation. Be at peace mum.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 25, 2020