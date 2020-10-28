|
BOUSTRIDGE, Kay Frances (nee Clarke). Nurse Angel - Passed away peacefully after a long, brave battle, in the loving care of Kahurangi family home, Te Nikau Grey Hospital, on October 7, 2020 aged 64. Beloved wife of Ian, deeply loved mum and mother-in-law of Clark (deceased) and Sally, and Lauren, cherished daughter of the late Henry and Kath Clarke, cherished daughter-in- law of the late Ace and Margaret Boustridge, much loved sister and sister-in-law of Anne and Bill Sissons, Jane and Pat Clayton, Sue Clarke, and Tony and Wendy Clarke, loved sister-in-law of Brian and Roya Boustridge, and Noel and Jane Boustridge, loved special friend of Donna Kilkelly and a loved aunty, cousin and Nurse of many. The family would like to especially acknowledge the staff of Kahurangi family home, Te Nikau, for their amazing loving care of our Kay. Messages to 25 Coates Street, Greymouth 7805. A Service to celebrate Kay's life will be held in Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Tainui Street, Greymouth on Monday at 2pm followed by cremation here on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium. Westland Funeral Services Ltd Greymouth 7840
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 28, 2020