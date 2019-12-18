Home

MARRIOTT, Katy (nee Sealy). Passed away peacefully at home amongst family and friends, December 16, 2019. Much loved wife of Andrew and loving mum of Stephen, Peter, and Hannah. Special daughter of the late John and Lorraine. She finished the race, kept the faith and claimed the prize. Safe in the arms of Jesus forevermore. A service celebrating Katy's life will be held at Grace Vineyard Church, 150 Ferry Road, Christchurch on Thursday 19 December at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to support the wonderful service provided by Nurse Maude Hospice would be gratefully accepted. Integrity Cremations 0800 000 121
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 18, 2019
