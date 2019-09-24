|
TAU, Katrina Marama (Trina). Born December 07, 1978. Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday September 22, 2019, aged 40 years. Much loved daughter of Ben and Gail, sister of Benny, Natasha and Anita, and partner of Heidi. Adored aunty and friend. A celebration of Trina's life will be held at Piki Te Aroha Marae, Rahiri Settlement, Harris Road, on Thursday September 26, at 12 noon, burial 1pm and Kaihakiri 2pm. All communications to 50 Topps Access Rd, RD1 Kaeo.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 24, 2019