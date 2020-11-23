|
BAKER, Katorangi (nee Beazley). Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at the Switzer Home on Saturday the 21st November 2020, aged 87. Loved daughter of the late James and Ngakura Beazley (nee Haretuku) and loving sister and sister-in-law of her many brothers and sisters. Cherished wife of the late George Randal Baker. Precious mum and mother-in- law of Georgina and the late Chris, Randal and Karen, Gary and Barbara, Tui and Brian, Loui and Rosemary, Shannon and Leanne. Loving Nana to all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Katorangi will be laying at 90 Okahu Road, Kaitaia. Graveside service to be held at Kaitaia Public Cemetery on Wednesday 25th November at 10am. All communications to Geards Funerals 09 408-0970.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 23, 2020