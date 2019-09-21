Home

Kato Robert PERA

Kato Robert PERA Notice
PERA, Kato Robert. Regtl. No. X38592, Sgt, NZ Army. On Monday, 16th September 2019, peacefully, at home. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Lynne. Loved father of Michael, Caroline and Troy. Loved poppa of Ethan and Tyler. Son of the late Paapa and Kare. A service to celebrate Kato's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Red Beach on Wednesday, 25th September 2019 at 11.00 AM followed by an interment at Auckland Memorial Park Cemetery. All communications to "The Pera Family" PO Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 21, 2019
