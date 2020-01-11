Home

H. Morris Funeral Services
PO Box 36273
Auckland, Auckland 0748
+64 9 4895737
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Romaleigh Chapel
31 Ocean View Road,
Northcote
View Map
Kathryn Mavis (Fordham) GRIEVE

Kathryn Mavis (Fordham) GRIEVE Notice
GRIEVE, Kathryn Mavis (nee Fordham). Aged 70 years young and following a courageous challenge, Kathryn sadly passed away on Thursday 9 January 2020. Treasured wife of Ken; inspiring and devoted mother of Rod, Fiona, Kirsty and Megan; adored Nana of Charlotte, Georgia, Harry, Olivia, Ralph, Gloria, William, Reeve, Archer, Sylvia and Ryder; stylish mother-in-law of Shelley, Michael and Hugh; and loving sister of Jan, Marion and Trish. All donations please, in lieu of flowers, to be made to the Hibiscus Coast Hospice, PO Box 66, Whangaparaoa. A service to celebrate the fabulous life of Kathryn will be held at Romaleigh Chapel, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote on Monday 13 January 2020 at 1.00pm. Kathryn insisted everyone please wear bright and colourful!



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
