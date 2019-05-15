|
HASTINGS, Kathryn Mary (Kathy) (nee Hewitt) (formerly Hadfield, Buddle). Born June 25, 1948. Passed away peacefully on 10th May 2019; aged 70. A much loved mother and mother in law of Tania and Andrew, Melissa and Darrin, Catrina and George. Dearly loved Grandmother and Great-Grandmother to Jenna, Jesse, Dylan, Rochelle, Kiriana, Hope, Dakota, Aaliyah, Leilani, Ariana, Alexis, Olivia, Sarah, Bentley, Isaac and Aldrin. Aunty and Great Aunty and friend to many. Always in our hearts, never to be forgotten. Please join us to celebrate Kathy's life at a memorial service at Auckland Memorial Park, 2163 East Coast Road, Silverdale on Thursday 16th May at 1.00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 15, 2019
