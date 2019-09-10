Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn YULE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Julie (Collins) YULE

Add a Memory
Kathryn Julie (Collins) YULE Notice
YULE, Kathryn Julie (nee Collins). Our much loved Kath passed away peacefully on 7th September, aged 50, after a brave battle with cancer. She lived a full and happy life and will be greatly missed by her husband Campbell, her parents Pat and Phil, her family and many friends. In accordance with Kath's wishes there will not be a funeral service, however a celebration of her life will be held for family and friends at 4pm Friday 20th September at Waters Edge, Tauranga Rowing Club. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Malaghan Institute at https://app.thegoodregistry.com/events/kath-s-fond-farewell-2019
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.