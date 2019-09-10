|
YULE, Kathryn Julie (nee Collins). Our much loved Kath passed away peacefully on 7th September, aged 50, after a brave battle with cancer. She lived a full and happy life and will be greatly missed by her husband Campbell, her parents Pat and Phil, her family and many friends. In accordance with Kath's wishes there will not be a funeral service, however a celebration of her life will be held for family and friends at 4pm Friday 20th September at Waters Edge, Tauranga Rowing Club. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Malaghan Institute at https://app.thegoodregistry.com/events/kath-s-fond-farewell-2019
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 10, 2019