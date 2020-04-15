|
TAYLOR, Kathryn Ellen (nee Johnson). Born 28th September, 1952. Passed away peacefully at home, on Saturday 11th April, 2020, aged 67 years. Dearly loved wife of Gregory. Cherished mother of Kelly and Hannah and mother-in-law of Stephen and Carl. Much adored grandmother of Brennan, Quade, Mateo, Atlas and Alfie. Kathryn was a great friend to all those who valued friendship. She will forever be in our hearts. Due to the current circumstances, a private cremation has already been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 15, 2020