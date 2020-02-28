Home

POWERED BY

Services
Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
3:30 p.m.
Legacy Gardens
53 Te Okuroa Drive
Papamoa
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn ROLLESTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Annette (nee Breen) (Kathy) ROLLESTON


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Kathryn Annette (nee Breen) (Kathy) ROLLESTON Notice
ROLLESTON, Kathryn Annette (Kathy) (nee Breen). Born 24 September 1961 at Hutt Hospital Wellington, passed peacefully at her home in Papamoa on Wednesday 26 February 2020. Dearly beloved wife of Marc and mother of Jessica. Much loved sister to Peter and Brian Breen. Aunty to Alex, Hayden, Mathew, Michael, Daniel and godmother to Logan. Service to celebrate the life of Kathy to be held at Legacy Gardens, 53 Te Okuroa Drive, Papamoa on Monday 2 March at 3:30pm. In lieu flowers please send donations to the Papamoa College Library, PO Box 11150 Papamoa 3118. Communication to the Rolleston Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -