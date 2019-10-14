Home

Kathryn Anne PLIMMER

Kathryn Anne PLIMMER Notice
PLIMMER, Kathryn Anne. Passed away peacefully on 12 October 2019 aged 61 years. Dearly loved mum of Devlin, Raquel, Monique and James. Loved Nana of Luci, Maxwell, Marko and Jonathan. 'Goodnight sweetheart - well it's time to go' A service to celebrate the life of Kathryn will be held at Davis Funerals 150 Central Park Drive Henderson on Friday 18 October 2019 at 10.30am All communications to PO Box 77-053 Mt Albert 1350 If preferred, in lieu of flowers please make a donation to Lung Foundation NZ PO Box 97551 Manukau 2241



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 14, 2019
