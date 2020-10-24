Home

Kathryn Ann (Grillmeier) BURDETT Notice
BURDETT, Kathryn Ann (nee Grillmeier). Passed away at St John's Hospital, Auckland on 28th September 2020. Kath is survived by her three siblings, along with her extended family, she will stay forever in the hearts and minds of her much loved family in Australia. A private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service to celebrate Kath's life, will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa 100 St Johns Road Meadowbank, Auckland on Wednesday 28th October at 12pm. Communication C/- of Sibuns Funeral Directors, 582 Remuera Road, Remuera Auckland 1050.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020
