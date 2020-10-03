|
BURDETT, Kathryn Ann (nee Grillmeier). Passed away at St John's Hospital, Auckland on 28th September 2020. Kath is survived by her three siblings, along with her extended family, she will stay forever in the hearts and minds of her much loved family in Australia. A private cremation will be held, followed by a Memorial Service to celebrate Kath's life, at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, Auckland on Wednesday 28th October at 12pm. Communication C/- of Sibuns Funeral Directors, 582 Remuera Road, Remuera Auckland 1050. Under level 2 restrictions please register your attendance to Sibuns on 09- 5203119 or email catherine. [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 3, 2020