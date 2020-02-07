Home

Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Mt Albert Baptist Church
732 New North Rd
Mt Albert
Kathryn Alison (Hobbis) STIRLING


1953 - 2020
Kathryn Alison (Hobbis) STIRLING Notice
STIRLING, Kathryn Alison (nee Hobbis). Born November 20, 1953. Passed away on February 04, 2020. Died 4th February 2020 after a sudden illness. Loving and beloved wife of Richard, mother of Mark (and Ashley), Clare (and Sam) and Rebekah; daughter of Leo and Maimie (and Glenda); sister of Derek (and Catherine and Brittany). Gone, too soon, to be with her Lord. Memorial Service to be held at Mt Albert Baptist Church, 732 New North Rd, Mt Albert at 2pm, Tuesday 11th February. 1 Cor 13:12,13.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 7, 2020
