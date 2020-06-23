|
|
|
FLYNN, Kathrine Blanche (nee Mitford-Burgess). Of Greytown, born Tolaga Bay 20 September 1922, passed peacefully with her children, Carterton 21 June 2020 Gracious and sparkling in dress and conversation, her gift was to make everyone she met feel special, remembered and often well fed. Being in the garden was her peaceful place and caring for people was her calling. Kath's nursing career touched the lives of WW2 soldiers, the Solomon Islands and Greytown Hospital. Married to Peter (predeceased) and Mother to Kathrine-Mary (Kathy), Stephen, Peter, Patrick, Premtej, Michael, Joseph, Philothea and partners. Grandmother to Josie, Alex, Kate; India, Hermione, Magnus; Seamus, Patrick; Tze-Wen, Xian-Meng; Robbi, Jay; Olivia, Genevieve, Caroline; Lily, Flynn, Ella; and partners. Great Grandmother to Emmylou, Billy and Blake. Service: 1pm Wednesday 24 June at 119 Main Street Greytown. All welcome. Messages can be left on Kath's tribute page at www.tributes. co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 23, 2020