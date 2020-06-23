Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richmond Funeral Home
10 Richmond Rd
Carterton, Wellington
06-379 7616
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 24, 2020
1:00 p.m.
119 Main Street
Greytown
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathrine FLYNN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathrine Blanche (Mitford-Burgess) FLYNN


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Kathrine Blanche (Mitford-Burgess) FLYNN Notice
FLYNN, Kathrine Blanche (nee Mitford-Burgess). Of Greytown, born Tolaga Bay 20 September 1922, passed peacefully with her children, Carterton 21 June 2020 Gracious and sparkling in dress and conversation, her gift was to make everyone she met feel special, remembered and often well fed. Being in the garden was her peaceful place and caring for people was her calling. Kath's nursing career touched the lives of WW2 soldiers, the Solomon Islands and Greytown Hospital. Married to Peter (predeceased) and Mother to Kathrine-Mary (Kathy), Stephen, Peter, Patrick, Premtej, Michael, Joseph, Philothea and partners. Grandmother to Josie, Alex, Kate; India, Hermione, Magnus; Seamus, Patrick; Tze-Wen, Xian-Meng; Robbi, Jay; Olivia, Genevieve, Caroline; Lily, Flynn, Ella; and partners. Great Grandmother to Emmylou, Billy and Blake. Service: 1pm Wednesday 24 June at 119 Main Street Greytown. All welcome. Messages can be left on Kath's tribute page at www.tributes. co.nz



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathrine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -