HALL, Kathlyn Julia (Kay) (nee Baker). Born 20 January 1928. Passed on after a gradual decline in health at Auckland Hospital, 25 April 2020. Aged 92. Daughter of Kathleen Ida and Stanley Roy Baker Dearly loved mother of Simon and Kim Hall, Mark Hall. Dearly beloved Gran of Jamie Hall. Survived her dearest brothers Colin and Donald Baker. Loved sister-in-law of Valerie Spencer and aunt of Andrea Sai Louie, Peter Spencer, Colin Baker, Dianna Buse, Sue Simpson, Carey King, Debbie Cole and Donald Baker passed on and their respective families. Kay grew up in the Wanganui, a land girl and became a teacher. Married Deryck Ivan Hall 1961, together they farmed for 40 years at Waerenga. Kay was of a generous, considerate, nurturing nature and always full of ideas. Her life was very active with many lively times farming and adventures traveling the world. She raised her family, farmed and the enjoyed rural community and organizing with Women's Division. Kay maintained her positively cheerful and always "I'm fine dear" frame of mind. Kay's full life is cherished by loving family and friends. Thank you wonderful Mercy Parklands and Lynette taking care of her in later years. A memorial is to be arranged at an appropriate date celebrating Kay's life. Communications to Simon, 0274162802.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 2, 2020