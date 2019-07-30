Home

Kathleen (Kitty, Kathy) WYLEY

WYLEY, Kathleen (Kitty, Kathy). Passed away peacefully on 27th July, 2019 at Evelyn Page Resthome, aged 91. Dearly loved wife of the late Eddie. Much loved eldest sister of her 13 siblings living in Ireland and England - Mary, Bridget, Noel, Nicholas, Damien, Peter, and deceased siblings, Patricia, Johnny, Paddy, Larry, Dermot, Oliver and James. A dear friend of many. Special thanks to the wonderful caring staff at Evelyn Page Resthome. Requiem Mass to celebrate Kathy's life will be held at St John's Catholic Church, 180 Centreway Rd, Orewa on Thursday, 1st August at 11.00am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 30, 2019
