Kathleen (Wilson) WOODHEAD

WOODHEAD, Kathleen (nee Wilson). Passed away peacefully at Tamahere Eventide Resthome on 20 August 2019. In her 89th year. "At rest with Allen" Dearly loved wife of the late Allen, and treasured mother of Lynda, Neville and Ross. Mother-in-law of Carol and Louise. Cherished grandmother of Kyle, Meghan, Stacey, Chevarnne, Allen, Krystal, Luke, Shannon, Troy, Alishea, Brianna and Stephanie. Treasured great- grandmother of Lauren, Mikayla, Connor, Jamie, Lyla, Isabelle, Charlotte, Madeleine, William, Wyatt and Eli, Heidi, Lincoln and Imogen. A celebration of Kathleen's life will be held at 11am on Tuesday 27th August 2019, at St Stephen's Anglican Church, Tamahere. Burial will take place at Newstead Cemetery. All communications to the Woodhead Family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019
