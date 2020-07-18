|
SATHERLEY, Kathleen Violet (nee Bailey, formerly Craig). Born October 10, 1926. Passed away on July 15, 2020. Kath died peacefully at Evelyn Page Hospital; aged 93 after a very challenging last three and a half years. She was the loved wife of Don Craig (deceased) and Wally Satherley (deceased). Mother Duck to her ducklings Lynn, John (USA), Judith, Denise, Scott and Brent (Queensland) and the loved grandmother of seven grandchildren in the UK, USA and NZ. The family would like to acknowledge the love, compassion and kindness shown to Kath by all the nurses and caregiving staff of the Evelyn Page Village Care Centre, with special thanks to Elisel, Denise, Raewyn, Raya and Denice. Thank you all for the comfort and care you have provided to our Mum ? we are all very grateful. In accordance with Kath's wishes a private cremation has taken place.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2020