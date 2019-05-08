Home

Kathleen Veronica (Kath) WEST

Kathleen Veronica (Kath) WEST
WEST, Kathleen Veronica (Kath). Died peacefully on 6 May 2019 at Hospital 3, Edmund Hillary Retirement Village; aged 87. Remembered with love by daughters Jane, Stephanie, Elizabeth; Grandchildren, Tina-Louise, Kylie, Samuel, Dannielle; Great Grandchildren Brianna and Harriet; sister Valda and sons-in-law Allan, Stephen and David. A service for Kath will be held at All Souls Chapel, Purewa Cemetery, 100-102 St John's Road, Meadowbank, Auckland on Friday 10 May at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donation to Parkinson's NZ or Parkinson's Australia would be appreciated. Special thanks to the staff at Hospital 3 for their loving care during Kath's final years.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 8, 2019
