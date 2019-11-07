|
NAHI, Kathleen Te Hira. He tohu aroha tenei mo to matou Whaea, Whaea Tupuna hoki mo Kathleen Te Hira Nahi. In loving memory of our mother, grandmother, great grandmother Kathleen Te Hira Nahi who passed away peacefully, aged 79, surrounded by her whanau and friends at Middlemore hospital on Monday 4th November, 2019. She is currently laying in state at Te Herenga Waka Marae, Silverdale where her funeral service will be held on Friday 8th November. Kai Hakari at 10am, followed by Karakia at 12 noon. Our Whaea will then travel to Puatahi Urupa at 1:30pm followed by refreshments at Glorit War Memorial Hall - 2995 Kaipara Coast Highway. For further information contact Nichola McCall 0211599275
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 7, 2019