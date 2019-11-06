|
|
|
NAHI, Kathleen Te Hira. He tohu aroha tenei mo to matou Whaea, Whaea Tupuna hoki mo Kathleen Te Hira Nahi. In loving memory of our mother, grandmother, and great grandmother Kathleen Te Hira Nahi who passed away peacefully, aged 79, surrounded by her whanau and friends at Middlemore hospital on Monday 4th November, 2019. She will be laying in state at Te Herenga Waka Marae, Silverdale from today. Further details regarding her Ra Nehu will be confirmed and shared after we have reached the marae. For further information contact Nichola McCall 0211599275
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 6, 2019