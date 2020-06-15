Home

Service
Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2020
1:30 p.m.
View Map
Kathleen (Kay) SMITH

Kathleen (Kay) SMITH Notice
SMITH, Kathleen (Kay). Passed away suddenly on 13 June 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Charlie and much love mother of Julie, Grant (both deceased) and Vivien. Adored Granny and Mother-in-law to Tim, Oscar and Bede. Life long companion and sister of Beverley (Krijns). A service for Kay will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Wednesday 17 June 2020. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Forest and Bird NZ would be appreciated. All communications to the family of Kay Smith C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2020
