WATKIN, Kathleen Rebecca (nee Rae). (late of Kopuarahi). Passed away peacefully at Tararu Rest Home and Hospital, on 28th August 2019. Loved and cherished wife of the late Ted (Edwin) Ware and the late Alf (Alfred) Watkin, Dearly beloved mother of Elaine, and the late Dianne, Sherry and Gaylene. Esteemed mother- in-law of Peter Turmer and Frank Hayward. Loved Nana of Leeanne, Janine, Sonia, A'ndrea, Michael, Olivia, Louise, and the late David and Nicole. Loved Great-Gran of 18, and Great-great-Gran of 4. Left us in her 95th year, to reside with her Lord and her beloved family who have passed before her. Life is just a stepping-stone, a pause before we make it home, A simple place to rest and be, until we reach eternity. A service to celebrate Kath's life will be held at St James Union Parish Church, Pollen Street, Thames, on Thursday 5th September at 1:00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2019