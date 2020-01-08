Home

Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel
395 Morrinsville Road
Newstead Hamilton
Kathleen Patricia (Jellie) WILLIAMS

WILLIAMS, Kathleen Patricia (nee Jellie). Died peacefully on 4 January 2020 at Waikato hospital. Loved wife of the late Kenneth H Williams. Much loved mother of Sarah, Margaret, Anne, John, Peter. Grandmother to Alena, Claire, and Ivie. Daughter-in-law Joanne. Rest in Peace mum. Funeral service for Kathleen will be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road Newstead Hamilton, on Saturday 11 January 2019 at 11.00am. All communications to The Williams Family, c/- PO Box 4449 Hamilton. 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
