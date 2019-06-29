|
O'REILLY, Kathleen Nora Nee Dunlop (Formerly Spong). On June 22, 2019 at Edith Cavell Rest Home, Christchurch. Beloved mother to Vicki, and grandmother to David, Perry, and Erica; respected sister and aunty to the whanau; and loved teacher and story teller to so many. A private cremation has been held; announcement of a memorial gathering in the Waikato to follow. Messages to The Kathleen O'Reilly family C/o PO Box 26-112 Christchurch 8148. G Barrell and Sons Simplicity Funerals Christchurch 03 3790 196
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2019