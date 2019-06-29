Home

Kathleen Nora Nee Dunlop (Formerly Spong) O'REILLY

Kathleen Nora Nee Dunlop (Formerly Spong) O'REILLY Notice
O'REILLY, Kathleen Nora Nee Dunlop (Formerly Spong). On June 22, 2019 at Edith Cavell Rest Home, Christchurch. Beloved mother to Vicki, and grandmother to David, Perry, and Erica; respected sister and aunty to the whanau; and loved teacher and story teller to so many. A private cremation has been held; announcement of a memorial gathering in the Waikato to follow. Messages to The Kathleen O'Reilly family C/o PO Box 26-112 Christchurch 8148. G Barrell and Sons Simplicity Funerals Christchurch 03 3790 196
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2019
