Ensom Funeral Services
15 East Street
Papakura, Auckland 2110
09 299 6646
Kathleen Nancy (Kath) WHYTOCK

Kathleen Nancy (Kath) WHYTOCK Notice
WHYTOCK, Kathleen Nancy (Kath). Passed away peacefully on 30th July 2019 at Sommerset Village Hospital, Karaka, in her 81st year. Dearly loved wife of Dave for 22 years. Loving and caring Mum of Kerry and Julie. Rest Peacefully Mum. A funeral service to celebrate Kath's life will be held on Wednesday 7th August 2019 at 1.30pm. in the Papakura East Presbyterian Church, 87 Settlement Road, Papakura, Auckland. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 1, 2019
