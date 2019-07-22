|
MORIARTY, Kathleen May (Kathy). Passed away peacefully on Friday 19th, July 2019, aged 63 years. Beloved mother of Nicholas Moriarty. Loved daughter of Helen and Jim Moriarty. Loved dearly by longtime partner Peter Doran. Loved sister and sister in law of Mary and Trevor, John and Fran, Raymond, Celia and John, Julie and Stephen, Anne and Tommy, and Rosey and Brooke. Loved Auntie to all her nieces and nephews. A service for Kathy will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday, 24th July, 2019 at 3.15 p.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2019