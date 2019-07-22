Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen MORIARTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen May (Kathy) MORIARTY

Add a Memory
Kathleen May (Kathy) MORIARTY Notice
MORIARTY, Kathleen May (Kathy). Passed away peacefully on Friday 19th, July 2019, aged 63 years. Beloved mother of Nicholas Moriarty. Loved daughter of Helen and Jim Moriarty. Loved dearly by longtime partner Peter Doran. Loved sister and sister in law of Mary and Trevor, John and Fran, Raymond, Celia and John, Julie and Stephen, Anne and Tommy, and Rosey and Brooke. Loved Auntie to all her nieces and nephews. A service for Kathy will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday, 24th July, 2019 at 3.15 p.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.