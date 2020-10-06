Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waterson's Funeral Services
6 Tamihana St
Matamata , Waikato
07-888 8632
Service
Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020
1:30 p.m.
All Saints Anglican Church
corner Broadway and Hohaia Street
Matamata
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen ACKROYD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Maude (Kath) (Rusk) ACKROYD

Add a Memory
Kathleen Maude (Kath) (Rusk) ACKROYD Notice
ACKROYD, Kathleen Maude (nee Rusk) (Kath). On Friday, 2nd October 2020 peacefully at Matamata Country Lodge, close to 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Trevor Green and the late Bill Ackroyd. Loved Mum of David and Francie, Ken and Annette, Phill and Rhonda (Canada). Loved Nan of Cassie (Melbourne) and Simon; Samantha and Fiona (Canada). "At Rest." A service for Kath will be held in All Saints Anglican Church, corner Broadway and Hohaia Street, Matamata, Thursday, the 8th of October, at 1:30pm. Followed by interment in the Matamata Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations for the Health Shuttle Matamata would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Communications c/- the Green family to P.O. Box 405 Matamata.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -