Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 23, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Andrew's by the Sea Community Church
82 Albert Street
Whitianga
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen BRADFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Maud (Dottie) BRADFORD

Add a Memory
Kathleen Maud (Dottie) BRADFORD Notice
BRADFORD, Kathleen Maud (Dottie). Peacefully at Whitianga Continuing Care on 17th June, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Aaron. Dearly loved and cherished Mum of Anita and the late Malcolm Beach. Ever loving grandmother of Rachael and Steven, Lisa and Tony. Loved Dottie to 5 great- grandchildren. A Celebration of Dottie's life will be held at St Andrew's by the Sea Community Church, 82 Albert Street, Whitianga on Tuesday 23rd June at 1:00pm, followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -