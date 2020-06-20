|
BRADFORD, Kathleen Maud (Dottie). Peacefully at Whitianga Continuing Care on 17th June, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Aaron. Dearly loved and cherished Mum of Anita and the late Malcolm Beach. Ever loving grandmother of Rachael and Steven, Lisa and Tony. Loved Dottie to 5 great- grandchildren. A Celebration of Dottie's life will be held at St Andrew's by the Sea Community Church, 82 Albert Street, Whitianga on Tuesday 23rd June at 1:00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2020