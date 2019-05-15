Home

Kathleen Mary (King) SUTHERLAND

SUTHERLAND, Kathleen Mary (nee King). Passed away peacefully at Waikato Public Hospital on Tuesday, 14th May 2019. Aged 81 years. Cherished and loved mother of Douglas, Danni- Marie, Stephen, Susan and John. Much loved and adored Granna to 8 grandchildren. "Loved by all those who's hearts she touched" A celebration of Kathleen's life will be held at Old St John's Anglican Church, Arawata Street, Te Awamutu, on Saturday, the 18th of May 2019 at 2:00pm. All communications to The Sutherland Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu, 3800.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 15, 2019
