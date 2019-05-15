|
SUTHERLAND, Kathleen Mary (nee King). Passed away peacefully at Waikato Public Hospital on Tuesday, 14th May 2019. Aged 81 years. Cherished and loved mother of Douglas, Danni- Marie, Stephen, Susan and John. Much loved and adored Granna to 8 grandchildren. "Loved by all those who's hearts she touched" A celebration of Kathleen's life will be held at Old St John's Anglican Church, Arawata Street, Te Awamutu, on Saturday, the 18th of May 2019 at 2:00pm. All communications to The Sutherland Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu, 3800.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 15, 2019
